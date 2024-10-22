‘Ballon d’Or’ Vini Jr hat-trick inspires Real Madrid UCL comeback over Dortmund

Vinicius Junior equalized for the defending champions two minutes after defender Antonio Rudiger pulled one back for the Spanish giants.

The Bernabeu was buzzing when Lucas Vazquez finally gave Los Blancos the lead in the 83rd minute but after that, it was a ‘samba party’ led by Vinicius Junior.

The 24-year-old winger concluded a second-half hat-trick with superb goals in the 86th minute and three minutes into the additional four minutes.

Hat-trick hero Vini Jr

His third goal was a superb solo run when he received the ball around the halfway line, glided past a couple of Black and Yellow shirts, and hit a fantastic strike into the back of the net.

Real Madrid won the game by five goals, all scored in the second half, to two.

His heroics crowned a dominating performance for Carlo Ancelotti’s side after recess in contrast to an abysmal display in the first half.

Vinicius Junior’s performance tonight is reminiscent of what he did in the competition last season, scoring in the final against the same opponent to clinch Real Madrid’s 15th Champions League Trophy.