Williams brothers Inaki and Nico share Copa del Rey success with family

Ernesto Valverde’s side drew 1-1 with Mallorca in regulation and extra time before coasting to a 4-2 victory in the ensuing penalty shootout on Saturday.

Inaki and Nico’s parents were in the stands to watch them play in the final and joined them to celebrate winning the trophy in the aftermath of the game.

The Williams brothers have Ghanaian parents, although Inaki chose to represent the Black Stars while Nico plays for Spain.

Meanwhile, Inaki recently admitted that things haven’t worked out as he had hoped since switching nationality to play for Ghana.

The 29-year-old, however, noted that he has no regrets over ditching Spain to represent the country of his parents.

The forward’s time with Ghana has so far not gone according to plan, having scored just one goal in his 17 international caps, while the Black Stars have suffered group-stage exits in their last two major tournaments.

“I would never have imagined this. I had to make a decision and I don’t regret being able to represent the country of my parents and my family, to go back to my origins, to be able to travel more and see my loved ones in Ghana,” Inaki told Club del Deportista.

“It’s true that things didn’t work out as we’d all hoped, but it’s true that on a sporting and personal level, it helped me a lot. In fact, I think I’m in one of my best moments thanks to this decision.”