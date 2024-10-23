'I am a Ga boy, I like my heat and my food' - Idris Elba on relocating to Africa

Known for his roles in The Wire and Luther, the 52-year-old star is leading initiatives to build film studios in both Zanzibar and Accra, Ghana.
British actor Idris Elba has revealed his plans to relocate to Africa within the next decade, driven by a desire to support the continent's growing movie industry.
With his roots deeply connected to Africa—having a Ghanaian mother and a Sierra Leonean father—Elba is determined to uplift the African film sector through his influence and resources.
During an industry meeting in Accra, Elba expressed his commitment to settling down on the continent, stating, “I would certainly consider settling down here; not even consider, it’s going to happen.”
He aims to immerse himself in African storytelling and plans to live in cities like Accra, Freetown, and Zanzibar over the next five to 10 years. Elba emphasised the importance of Africans being central to the filmmaking process, from production to distribution.
In a BBC interview, Elba also proudly identified with the Ga tribe in Ghana, sharing, “I am a Ga boy, so I like my sun, I like the heat, I like my food.” His cultural ties further fuel his passion for helping tell authentic African stories through film.
Elba, who portrayed Nelson Mandela in Long Walk to Freedom (2013), envisions a future where Africa’s narratives are celebrated globally, moving beyond the historical traumas of slavery and colonisation. He believes African stories, traditions, and cultures deserve greater visibility.
Though Nollywood in Nigeria is thriving, Elba noted that Africa's film industry lacks the necessary infrastructure. A 2022 Unesco report confirmed that gaps in training, resources, and film institutions hinder growth, issues Elba hopes to address through his projects.
He emphasised the importance of storytelling, saying, "We have to invest in our storytelling because when you see me, you see a little version of yourself, and that encourages us." By supporting African cinema, Elba hopes to inspire global recognition of the continent's rich and diverse narratives.