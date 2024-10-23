ADVERTISEMENT
'I am a Ga boy, I like my heat and my food' - Idris Elba on relocating to Africa

British actor Idris Elba has revealed his plans to relocate to Africa within the next decade, driven by a desire to support the continent's growing movie industry.

Idris Elba
Idris Elba

Known for his roles in The Wire and Luther, the 52-year-old star is leading initiatives to build film studios in both Zanzibar and Accra, Ghana.

With his roots deeply connected to Africa—having a Ghanaian mother and a Sierra Leonean father—Elba is determined to uplift the African film sector through his influence and resources.

He aims to immerse himself in African storytelling and plans to live in cities like Accra, Freetown, and Zanzibar over the next five to 10 years. Elba emphasised the importance of Africans being central to the filmmaking process, from production to distribution.

In a BBC interview, Elba also proudly identified with the Ga tribe in Ghana, sharing, “I am a Ga boy, so I like my sun, I like the heat, I like my food.” His cultural ties further fuel his passion for helping tell authentic African stories through film.

Idris Elba kept things classic with an all-black suit, while his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, wore a floor-length tan dress. Business Insider USA

Elba, who portrayed Nelson Mandela in Long Walk to Freedom (2013), envisions a future where Africa’s narratives are celebrated globally, moving beyond the historical traumas of slavery and colonisation. He believes African stories, traditions, and cultures deserve greater visibility.

Though Nollywood in Nigeria is thriving, Elba noted that Africa's film industry lacks the necessary infrastructure. A 2022 Unesco report confirmed that gaps in training, resources, and film institutions hinder growth, issues Elba hopes to address through his projects.

"Luther: The Fallen Sun" measured up to the merit of the original TV show. Rotten Tomatoes score: 68%Summary: In the film continuation of Netflix's "Luther," Detective John Luther (Idris Elba) breaks free from prison to join the hunt for London's most dangerous killer. Although "Luther: The Fallen Sun'' felt more like an overlong episode than a full-fledged movie to some critics, the lead performances still delivered. "Despite this film's faults, there is enough to admire here to make longtime fans and newcomers wonder where Luther will turn up next," Lee Zumpe wrote for Tampa Bay Newspapers. Business Insider USA

He emphasised the importance of storytelling, saying, "We have to invest in our storytelling because when you see me, you see a little version of yourself, and that encourages us." By supporting African cinema, Elba hopes to inspire global recognition of the continent's rich and diverse narratives.

