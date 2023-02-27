Video: 56-year-old George Weah shows off dribbling skills in exhibition match

In a video that has gone viral on social media, he is seen dribbling around and displaying some sleek skills to get past his markers.

Weah, who played for Liberia and is currently his country’s President, was one of football’s dominant figures in the 1990s.

He won several trophies at Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Chelsea, including the Serie A title, Coupe de France, Ligue 1 and the FA Cup.

On an individual level, Weah was African Footballer of the Year three times and also scooped both the FIFA World Player of the Year and the Ballon d’Or in 1995.

Meanwhile, last week, a delegation from the Liberia President visited the family of the late Christian Atsu to commiserate with them.

President Weah enjoys a very good relationship with many Ghanaian players, having played football at the highest level himself.

The Ballon d’Or winner sent a delegation to the family home of Atsu on Wednesday to deliver his condolence message and also present an amount of $10,000 to the family.