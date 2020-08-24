He utilised his fast speed, dribbles and skills to good effect and in the end left an indelible mark in the memories of the football fraternity.

Below are the six things you need to know about the Bayern Munich defender:

1. Youngest scorer in the CONCACAF Gold Cup: He made a shocking inclusion into the Canadian team that participated in the 2017 Gold Cup at the age of 16.

He registered a brace against French Guiana and not only did he become Canada's youngest scorer, but also the youngest scorer in the history of the Gold Cup.

2. The Millennial Kid:

Alphonso Davies born in November,2000 is one of the few players who were born in the 2000s that are enjoying topflight football in one of the top five European leagues. It is also rare to see a teenager who is very influential in a big club like Bayern Munich like Davies. His signature was on the Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League triumph.

3. Youngest debutant to wear the Canada national football team colours: The left full back took the big leap to international football at the tender age of 16 when he made an appearance for his nation against Curacao.Davies' big dream became a reality just a week after he took his oath to become a fully recognized citizen of the country, helping him to yet another record despite only having the experience attained from a single top-flight season.

4. The first player born in the 21st century to score in a major tournament:

Alphonso Davies who was born in November, 2000 scored a brace for Canada against French Guiana during the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup.He therefore became the first player born in 21st century to score in a major tournament.

5. He looked up to Lionel Messi: As a left footed player like Lionel Messi it was Davies dream to copy the style of play of the Argentine, who is widely rated as the greatest player of all-time.

Davies readily admits to modelling his game on Barcelona and Argentina legend Lionel Messi. "I've been trying to copy his style of play, but the thing is that he's a little bit shorter than me and my legs are long, so I have longer strides," he told AFTN. "I usually just keep the ball and use the pace that God gave me to get past players.

6. Born in a refugee camp in Ghana:

Alphonso's father Debeah Davies and his mother Victoria Davies fled to Ghana during the second Liberian Civil war which displaced over 45,000 people.

They lived at Buduburam a refugee camp in the Central Region of Ghana where Alphonso and his other siblings were born.

7. Alphonso Davies could have played for Ghana:

Alphonso Davies was born to Liberian parents in Ghana.

Before his parents relocated to Canada with him when he was just five years old.

So by virtue of that he could have played for Ghana, Liberia and Canada (after acquiring Canadian passport)

He could have played for the Black Stars due to citizenship by birthplace but as it stands now the four-time champions of Africa have lost him to Canada.

Alphonso Davies has however ended up playing his international football for Canada, having made 17 caps, scoring five goals