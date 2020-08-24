The 19-year-old was born in Buduburam, a refugee camp in Ghana, before relocating with his parents to Canada when he was five years.

Davies’ breakthrough came when he was signed by Vancouver Whitecaps FC, before later joining Bayern in 2019.

In less than two years, the teenager has developed into a starter at the German club and played a key role as Hans-Dieter Flick’s side sealed a historic treble.

The left-back was one of Bayern’s best players during the season and was again instrumental in Sunday’s 1-0 win over PSG in the Champions League final.

In a tweet after the winning Europe’s premier football competition, Davies said his story from a refugee camp to football’s grandiose stage should inspire everyone to keep chasing their dreams.

"This one for everyone who’s chasing a dream right now, take it from me don’t give up it may seem impossible now but just keep working on your craft keep grinding,” he wrote.

Kingley Coman was the hero in the Champions League final, as his second half header proved to be the winner against his boyhood club.

The win sealed Bayern’s sixth Champions League triumph, with the Bavarians becoming just the second European side to win the treble twice.