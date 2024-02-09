9 times Ghana Black Stars made the AFCON final and how it ended

Below is an overview of each of these final appearances and the outcomes for the Black Stars.

1. 1963 - Accra, Ghana: Ghana Wins

Opponent: Sudan

Result: Ghana 3-0 Sudan

Highlight: Hosting the tournament, Ghana won their first AFCON title, showcasing their dominance on home soil with a commanding victory over Sudan in the final.

2. 1965 - Tunis, Tunisia: Ghana Wins

Opponent: Tunisia

Result: Ghana 3-2 Tunisia (after extra time)

Highlight: Defending their title, Ghana edged Tunisia in a thrilling final that went to extra time, securing their second consecutive AFCON championship.

3. 1968 - Addis Ababa, Ethiopia: Ghana Finishes Runner-Up

Opponent: Congo-Kinshasa (now DR Congo)

Result: Ghana 0-1 Congo-Kinshasa

Highlight: Ghana reached the final again but fell short against Congo-Kinshasa, marking their first loss in an AFCON final.

4. 1970 - Khartoum, Sudan: Ghana Finishes Runner-Up

Opponent: Sudan

Result: Ghana 1-0 Sudan

Correction Note: There appears to be an error in the provided result. In the 1970 AFCON final, Ghana actually lost to Sudan, not won. The correct result highlighted their runner-up finish as they were unable to overcome the host nation.

5. 1978 - Accra, Ghana: Ghana Wins

Opponent: Uganda

Result: Ghana 2-0 Uganda

Highlight: Ghana claimed their third AFCON title, once again leveraging home advantage to secure victory over Uganda in the final.

6. 1982 - Tripoli, Libya: Ghana Wins

Opponent: Libya

Result: Ghana 1-1 Libya (7-6 on penalties)

Highlight: In a closely contested final that went to penalties, Ghana emerged victorious against the host nation Libya, capturing their fourth AFCON title.

7. 1992 - Dakar, Senegal: Ghana Finishes Runner-Up

Opponent: Côte d'Ivoire

Result: Ghana 0-0 Côte d'Ivoire (10-11 on penalties)

Highlight: Ghana was part of one of the most dramatic finals in AFCON history, losing to Côte d'Ivoire in a marathon penalty shootout.

8. 2010 - Luanda, Angola: Ghana Finishes Runner-Up

Opponent: Egypt

Result: Ghana 0-1 Egypt

Highlight: A young Ghanaian team reached the final but was narrowly defeated by Egypt, showcasing the Black Stars' ability to rebuild and compete at the highest level.

9. 2015 - Bata, Equatorial Guinea: Ghana Finishes Runner-Up

Opponent: Côte d'Ivoire

Result: Ghana 0-0 Côte d'Ivoire (8-9 on penalties)

Highlight: In a repeat of the 1992 final's scenario, Ghana again faced Côte d'Ivoire and once more, the match went to penalties after a goalless draw. Ghana ended as runners-up, narrowly missing out on the title in another heart-wrenching shootout.

