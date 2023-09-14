ADVERTISEMENT
GFA gave me GHc5,000 voucher to visit dentist for winning golden boot – Abednego Tetteh

Emmanuel Ayamga

Abednego Tetteh says he feels disrespected after being given a GHc5,000 voucher to visit a dentist as reward for winning last season’s Ghana Premier League top scorer award.

The 32-year-old impressively netted 18 goals across last season to help Bibiani Gold Stars end the campaign in a respectable fifth position.

Tetteh was competing for the top scorer’s gong with Bechem United’s Hafiz Konkoni and Tamale City’s Sampson Eduku.

However, he beat both to the prize, with Konkoni's return of 15 goals and Eduku’s 14 goals falling short at the end of a keenly-contested golden boot race.

Tetteh has now disclosed that, for emerging top scorer in the league, he was only given a GHC5,000 voucher to visit a dentist.

"The GFA gave me a GHC5,000 voucher to visit a dentist as my GPL goal king prize,” he said, as quoted by Ghanasoccernt.

“I won’t lie, I’m really hurt. How can you give me GHC5,000 to go to a dentist just to wash my mouth, which to me is very disrespectful.”

He added: "I had the opportunity to renew my contract with Bibiani Gold Stars but because of what I have been through I turned it down. I don’t want to win the GPL goal king and get disrespected like this again. So I rather stay away from the GPL, not football entirely. How much is Pepsodent?

“Why do you have to tell me to brush my teeth for GHC5,000? The best referee received a car and the best player received GHC20,000 and a Television and I being the top scorer would have appreciated it if they gave me GHC10 airtime rather than the GHC5,000 voucher.”

Tetteh recently revealed that he was temporarily quitting football after once again being snubbed in this month’s Black Stars squad.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
