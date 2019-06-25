Thirty-Seven years! That’s the number of years that have passed since Ghana last won the Africa Cup of Nations title. In that period, there’s been numerous coaches, different generations of players have come and gone and, the team itself has edged close to the trophy on a number of occasions.

But in all, there’s been tears at the end. For a nation that has won the AFCON four times, this doesn’t look normal. And, among locals, there is a general feeling that the consistent failure of the Black Stars in the last three decades is gradually becoming customary.

On Tuesday, the team will launch its latest attempt at becoming continental champions when they take on Benin at the Ismailia stadium. The opponent may be familiar, but so is the host nation.

Ghana and Egypt may enjoy close bilateral ties, but the North African country has never served the Black Stars well when it comes to results. The Black Stars’ last two visits to Egypt ended with defeat on both occasions.

The statistics are worse when it comes to AFCONs hosted by the North African country. Egypt has hosted the tournament four times in the past (1959, 1974, 1986 and 2006).

Interestingly, the Black Stars did not qualify for three of those four tournaments and, when they eventually qualified for the 2006 edition, they had to contend with a group stage exit. Not a good ground for the Black Stars, after all.

Perennially close, yet so far

Ghana has been the most consistent side in the AFCON over the last decade. This is a side that has not only qualified for every tournament since 2008, but has also reached the semi-final of each of those tournaments.

In that period, the Black Stars have played in two finals – 2010 and 2015 – but fell short of title glory on both occasions. They’ve actually always been close, yet so far.

“In the previous African Cup of Nations, we were really hoping to win it because we were one of the favourites. This time, you can see we are not one of the favourites,” says Ghanaian-born French legend, Marcel Desailly.

“Our status as underdogs allows us to work in a better way to be one of the surprise teams of this tournament, so we hope that they prepare very well.”

Preparation-wise, the Black Stars have very little to worry about. Having camped intensively for three weeks in Dubai, both players and technical team members are raring to go.

However, there is a general concession that the current team are not favourites, with captain Andre Ayew admitting that “there are about five of six teams” currently better than Ghana.

But the diversity of Ghana’s 23-man squad could be a plus, with the inclusion of some young, hungry players particularly worth noting.

“It is an all-round team and these new boys are hungry and ready to make the nation proud," Asamoah Gyan, who was recently ‘elevated’ to the position of General Captain, effuses.

The Black Stars squad also has five debutants, who Gyan adds that should be able to thrive with little help from their more experienced compatriots.

Pressure from a nation running out of patience

After years of massive investment and little achievement to show for, many Ghanaians are beginning to habour contempt towards the Black Stars. It is an episode which started following the 2014 World Cup fiasco.

For many years, this was a team idolized and eulogized by their fans. But the situation is currently different, the relationship shaky.

The locals now want accounts for every penny spent on the team. Back home, the reluctance of the Normalization Committee and government to reveal the exact budget of the Black Stars has also created a bit of indifference among the fan base.

But behind all that confusion, Ghanaians still love their football and they still have deep affection for the Black Stars.

They may be reluctant to show or admit it, some may even claim they care no more, but the fact is that this is a nation hungry for success and the recent scorn aimed at the team is due to the fans running out of patience, having endured almost four decades without a major trophy.

A possible end of an era

Some days ago, Christian Atsu delivered a very honest assessment of the Black Stars’ current situation, admitting that the team has been utterly disappointing.

“This is what the whole country wants. We have not won this trophy for 37 years despite all the good players this country has produced,” the Newcastle United winger said.

“I think if we get all the support we need, we can win it this year. Because if we don’t win it, many people are going to retire,” he added.

Indeed, the 2019 AFCON could spell the end of an era for many players of the Black Stars. Gyan is 33 and is possibly playing in his very last international tournament. The Kayserispor striker is the only surviving member of Ghana’s golden generation of the mid-2000s.

The likes of John Mensah, John Paintsil, Laryea Kingson, Sulley Muntari, Michael Essien and Stephen Appiah – now Technical Coordinator of the Black Stars – have all phased out.

“I think that the system is the same. We don’t have to do anything different and we are trying to figure out why it is difficult for us to win the trophy, so that is our main focus now,” Stephen Appiah tells Pulse Ghana.

“Some of us, we are going to be hard on them, because I always say that some of us in our time, never had the chance to win the trophy. Me being a member of the technical team, I have the chance to win the trophy through the players who are going to play, so we are all praying," the former captain adds, rather emotionally.

Aside Gyan, the Ayew brothers – Andre and Jordan – Atsu, John Boye, Kwadwo Asamoah, Jonathan Mensah and Mubarak Wakaso, also know that there will be a major overhaul should the Black Stars fail again in Egypt.

For this reason, the AFCON means more to the ‘older’ players who could soon be passing the baton to another generation. What better way to bow out than to win the AFCON?

Meanwhile, Coach Kwesi Appiah also knows that he faces the axe should his team once again fall short.

A chance at redemption

Despite the glaring problems of the Black Stars, it doesn’t all look gloom. On paper, Ghana is ranked outside the top five teams on the continent, but the reality is that the Black Stars boast a better squad than most teams.

And, in Egypt, Appiah and his men have another shot at redemption. Having failed numerous times in the past, this tournament presents the perfect chance to silence the critics.

The players could become the first to win a major trophy since 1982, while Appiah could finally prove to all that he actually deserves to be managing the Black Stars.

On Tuesday, the journey begins with a clash against familiar foes Benin. The pressure will be on, as always, and Ghanaians will not only be expecting the Stars to beat the Squirrels, but for the team to go all the way in achieving continental glory.

“Modern football has changed and there is no way you can underrate any team and every team is pushing,” says Coach Appiah.

“But I believe in my players, I have full confidence in them and I know they will deliver.”