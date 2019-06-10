This was disclosed by the Public Relations officer of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Elvis Adjei-Baah.

According to him, the government is in talks with some organisations to raise the needed resources to fly out Ghanaian supporters to Egypt.

“As we are trying to win the tournament this year, we had to factor the Supporters Union. God-willing government has the intention to get supporters to rally behind the Stars,” he told Accra-based Onua FM.

“So whatever help government needs to offer, government through the Ministry is doing it. You know supporters are one element we can’t go without in football.”

“It looks as if we will be able to get 100 supporters to Egypt to support the Black Stars so as it stands, the Ministry intends supporting 100 National supporters Union led by the President,” Mr. Adjei-Baah added.

The Black Stars are on a mission to end a 37-year trophy drought, having last won the AFCON in 1982.

Meanwhile, Coach Kwesi Appiah has named a 29-man preliminary squad which is currently camping in UAE.

On Sunday, Ghana lost 1-0 to Namibia in a pre-AFCON friendly played at the Jebel Ali Centre of Excellence in Dubai.