The defender who has been impressive and outstanding, especially in Ghana’s last game against Cameroon remains a doubt for the crucial final Group F match.

Another player who will definitely miss Ghana’s game on Tuesday is Christian Atsu. The winger picked up an injury against Cameroon on Saturday June 29.

Latest news from the camp of the Black Stars indicate both players have been sent for scans and team’s doctors are monitoring the duo closely.

“The doctor took Atsu for a scan and Jonathan as well who also picked up an injury. We will have today’s training and we wait for the full report.

“According to the doctor, Atsu doesn’t look good but Jonathan will take part in the training session today to assess his situation,” Coach Kwes Appiah said at his pre-match press conference on Monday, July 1.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars coach says he has enough material for the match ahead. He noted that, he has enough options to cover for the possible absence of Jonathan Mensah, if he fails to recover, and Kasim Nuhu, who is suspended for the game.

“We have about 5 players who can play at center back so hopefully we should be fine,” Appiah said.

The Black Stars of Ghana must beat Guinea Bissau in their last Group F game in Suez to qualify to the round of 16.

The game will take place at the 27,000 capacity Suez Stadium. Kick off is at 6pm local time, 4pm in Ghana.