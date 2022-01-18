Milovan Rajevac has made just one change to the team that was held to a 1-1 draw by Gabon last Friday.
Fatawu Issahaku starts as Milo names Ghana's starting line-up against Comoros
Highly-rated teenager Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is in Ghana’s starting line-up to face Comoros in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) this evening.
Right-back Andy Yiadom maintains his spot despite coming off injured in the last game against Gabon.
Meanwhile, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku will start for the first time in the tournament, with Daniel Kofi Kyereh also keeping his place.
The Black Stars are yet to win a game in Group C despite playing two matches against Morocco and Gabon.
Rajevac’s side was beaten 1-0 by the Atlas Lions in their opening group game before drawing against the Panthers.
Ghana will, therefore, have to win convincingly against Comoros to boost their slim chances of reaching the last 16.
Here’s how the Black Stars will line-up against Comoros:
Joojo Wollacot
Andy Yiadom
Baba Rahman
Alexander Djiku
Daniel Amartey
Thomas Partey
Daniel Kofi Kyere
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku
Kamaldeen Sulemana
Andre Ayew
Jordan Ayew
