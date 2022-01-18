Fatawu Issahaku starts as Milo names Ghana's starting line-up against Comoros

Right-back Andy Yiadom maintains his spot despite coming off injured in the last game against Gabon.

Meanwhile, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku will start for the first time in the tournament, with Daniel Kofi Kyereh also keeping his place.

The Black Stars are yet to win a game in Group C despite playing two matches against Morocco and Gabon.

Rajevac’s side was beaten 1-0 by the Atlas Lions in their opening group game before drawing against the Panthers.

Ghana will, therefore, have to win convincingly against Comoros to boost their slim chances of reaching the last 16.

Here’s how the Black Stars will line-up against Comoros:

Joojo Wollacot

Andy Yiadom

Baba Rahman

Alexander Djiku

Daniel Amartey

Thomas Partey

Daniel Kofi Kyere

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Andre Ayew