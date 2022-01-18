RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Fatawu Issahaku starts as Milo names Ghana's starting line-up against Comoros

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Highly-rated teenager Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is in Ghana’s starting line-up to face Comoros in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) this evening.

Fatawu Issahaku starts as Milo names Ghana's starting line-up against Comoros
Fatawu Issahaku starts as Milo names Ghana's starting line-up against Comoros

Milovan Rajevac has made just one change to the team that was held to a 1-1 draw by Gabon last Friday.

Recommended articles

Right-back Andy Yiadom maintains his spot despite coming off injured in the last game against Gabon.

Meanwhile, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku will start for the first time in the tournament, with Daniel Kofi Kyereh also keeping his place.

The Black Stars are yet to win a game in Group C despite playing two matches against Morocco and Gabon.

Rajevac’s side was beaten 1-0 by the Atlas Lions in their opening group game before drawing against the Panthers.

Ghana will, therefore, have to win convincingly against Comoros to boost their slim chances of reaching the last 16.

Here’s how the Black Stars will line-up against Comoros:

Joojo Wollacot

Andy Yiadom

Baba Rahman

Alexander Djiku

Daniel Amartey

Thomas Partey

Daniel Kofi Kyere

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Andre Ayew

Jordan Ayew

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

AFCON 2021: CAF slaps Gabon with $20,000 fine

Robert Mensah: Legendary goalkeeper’s son commits suicide

Robert Mensah: Legendary goalkeeper’s son commits suicide

‘Come down and face me’ – Angry Egypt coach confronts fans after Nigeria loss (Video)

‘Come down and face me’ – Angry Egypt coach confronts fans after Nigeria loss (Video)

Madness at AFCON as referee ends Tunisia vs Mali game twice before full-time

Madness at AFCON as referee ends Tunisia vs Mali game before full-time