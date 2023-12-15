AFCON 2023: Huge boost for the Black Stars as Thomas Partey nears injury return

Partey has been out of action for the English Premier League side for the past two months with a thigh injury.

The former Atletico Madrid player last played for the Black Stars in Ghana’s 4-0 loss to the United States of America in an international friendly game.

The 2023 AFCON will kick off on January 13 and conclude on February 11, 2024.

Relatedly, former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah said it is problematic that the location for camping for the team is still not known.

He said with just a month to the 2023 African Cup of Nations tournament in Cote D’Ivoire, it is a bit worrying that the camping base for the national team is still not known.

Speaking to Joy Sports, Appiah said the team could be distracted if issues such as the venue for camping are not sorted with 33 days left to the tournament.

"[Not knowing where to pitch camp at this point] brings a lot of distraction because, at the end of the day when you are going to a tournament, you want everything to be done ahead of time," he said.

"Here we are, we still don't know the venue where the team will go and camp.

"We hope that whatever is happening, they [GFA] know better. They should finalize everything so the boys will go to camp in peace. They will represent Ghana well in Cote d'Ivoire and we will see what they will come out with."

The former Juventus midfielder’s comments come off the back of an admission by the Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Evans Bobie Owusu that the venue for camping for the Black Stars is still yet unknown.