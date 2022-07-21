RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Afful Harrison exchanges jerseys with Raheem Sterling after starring against Chelsea

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian defender Harrison Afful exchanged shirts with Raheem Sterling following Chelsea’s pre-season friendly defeat to Charlotte FC.

The Blues lost on penalties to the Major League Soccer (MLS) side on Thursday after falling on penalties following a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

A first-half strike by Christian Pulisic was cancelled out by substitute Daniel Rios, as Thomas Tuchel’s side struggled against their American opponents.

Harrison, who replaced Jaylin Lindsey after the half-time break, was impressive in the second half and help to keep Chelsea’s attackers in check.

In the aftermath of the game, which Charlotte won via penalties, the veteran Ghana defender exchanged jerseys with Sterling.

The 35-year-old handed the England international his jersey with his name and number written on it, a gesture which Sterling reciprocated.

Harrison started his career at the Feyenoord Academy in Ghana and went on to play for Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko.

The right-back also spent six years at Esperance, winning many trophies with the Tunisian side, including the CAF Champions League.

Harrison first move to the US in 2015 after joining MLS side Columbus Crew, where he spent six years.

In December 2021, the ex-Ghana international joined Charlotte FC and has been an integral part of the team in the ongoing MLS campaign.

For the Black Stars, Harrison was capped 84 times and featured at multiple AFCONs and the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

