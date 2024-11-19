Africa Cup of Nations is bigger than the World Cup for me - Otto Addo

In a heartfelt post-match press conference following Ghana's failure to qualify for the 2025 AFCON, Addo apologised to Ghanaians for the team's disappointing performance.

The Black Stars finished bottom of Group F, amassing just three points from six matches, marking the nation's first AFCON absence in 20 years.

“For many, the World Cup is bigger than the AFCON, but for me personally, the AFCON is bigger. It’s just a personal thing,” Addo stated.

He shared that while he understands the importance of the World Cup, AFCON holds a deeper emotional connection for him.

"I would like to apologise very much. I know how much it means for every Ghanaian to play in this tournament, and I am sorry for not delivering. I know the pain and disappointment this has caused.”

Addo reflected on his dedication to the national team, recounting how he once suffered an ACL injury while playing for Ghana.

“Even after my career-ending injury, my love for the nation has never wavered. I would give everything for the country."

The bigger future

Despite the setback, Addo is determined to rebuild a stronger Black Stars squad. He emphasised his commitment to preparing the team for future competitions, including a focus on qualifying Ghana for their fifth FIFA World Cup.