Watch: Agyemang-Badu prays for twins at his wedding; says 'one for Black Stars, one for Black Queens'

“I want twins; one for the Black Stars and another for the Black Queens. Amen!” Agyemang-Badu prayed during the wedding ceremony.

On Thursday, November 9, 2023, Agyemang-Badu tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Reggietta Affua Arthur.

The couple have been dating for some time now, although they kept their relationship away from the eyes of the public and media.

The groom is a former Black Stars midfielder, while Reggietta is an ex-banker and entrepreneur, who also owns the clothing brand Obideaba by Keytuwaa.

Having shared their pre-wedding photos earlier in the week, the couple finally held their traditional marriage ceremony on Thursday.

The wedding was graced by dignitaries and celebrities, including the National Chief Imam, who blessed the union.

Meanwhile, Agyemang-Badu called time on his international football career at the age of 30 in January 2021.

He was a member of the Black Satellites side that clinched the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt in 2009.

He was also part of the Black Stars team that finished runners-up in the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations in Angola, but he missed out on the 2010 FIFA World Cup after suffering an injury.

The former Kotoko and Udinese midfielder returned for the 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017 Africa Cup of Nations and 2014 FIFA World Cup.

