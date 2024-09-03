Al Hilal reportedly offer Fatawu Issahaku €10m per year salary to leave Leicester

The 20-year-old has started each of Leicester’s three Premier League matches against Tottenham, Fulham and Aston Villa while contributing one assist.

With Saudi clubs poaching some of the best talents in the world in recent times, reports have emerged that Al Hilal are targeting Issahaku.

Fatawu Issahaku reportedly on the radar of Al Hilal

According to Ghanansoccernet, Al Hilal are prepared to offer the Ghanaian youngster a salary of €10 million per year to swap the Premier League for Saudi Arabia.

Issahaku had a great season on loan in the English Championship last season and was instrumental in Leicester’s promotion to the Premier League.

He enjoyed the most productive campaign of his fledgling career, contributing seven goals and 13 assists in all competitions as the Foxes triggered his €17 million buy option clause to sign him permanently from parent club Sporting Lisbon.

While Issahaku has been linked with a move away, he appears settled at Leicester, having described his Premier League debut as a dream come true.

"This was a special day, my debut in the Premier League," he said afterwards. "It was a great feeling and it was great to take a point out of it. I’m so happy and it’s a dream come true for me. I’ll keep going,” Issahaku told LCFC TV.

"There’s differences in the Premier League because it’s more intense and more running! You have to keep on with the team. There were differences and we’ll keep going.

"The fans are so amazing and always give me more energy to give my heart. They are so special and I love playing because they make me feel special and give me more energy to give more for the team. It’s just the beginning with the team and what we’re doing. We just have to keep going."