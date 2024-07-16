RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Video: Watch how Leicester City unveiled Fatawu Issahaku as its permanent signing

Evans Annang

English Premier League club Leicester City have announced the permanent signing of Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku from Sporting CP. The deal, for an undisclosed fee, was finalised after the Foxes exercised a buy option in Fatawu's contract, ensuring all necessary clearances were secured for the transfer.

Fatawu Issahaku
Fatawu Issahaku

At just 20 years old, the Ghanaian international made a significant impact during his loan spell at King Power Stadium last season. His influential performances played a crucial role in Leicester City's successful campaign, which culminated in lifting the Championship title and securing promotion to the Premier League.

Recommended articles

In 43 appearances across various competitions last season, Fatawu demonstrated his skill with seven goals, including a memorable hat-trick in a dominant 5-0 win over Southampton at Filbert Way.

To commemorate his permanent signing, Leicester City teamed up with local band and ardent fans, The Mercians. The Coalville-based musicians surprised Fatawu with a special rendition of the Blue Army's signature chant during a ceremony at King Power Stadium.

Reacting to the move, the former Steadfast and Dreams FC star was thrilled the deal was finally announced.

"I feel amazing. It’s so good to be back and I’m just back to focus again for next season," Fatawu told the club’s media team.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

