Video: Watch how Leicester City unveiled Fatawu Issahaku as its permanent signing

In 43 appearances across various competitions last season, Fatawu demonstrated his skill with seven goals, including a memorable hat-trick in a dominant 5-0 win over Southampton at Filbert Way.

To commemorate his permanent signing, Leicester City teamed up with local band and ardent fans, The Mercians. The Coalville-based musicians surprised Fatawu with a special rendition of the Blue Army's signature chant during a ceremony at King Power Stadium.

Reacting to the move, the former Steadfast and Dreams FC star was thrilled the deal was finally announced.

"I feel amazing. It’s so good to be back and I’m just back to focus again for next season," Fatawu told the club’s media team.

His influential performances in the Championship were instrumental in Leicester City's successful campaign, which culminated in lifting the title and securing promotion to the Premier League.