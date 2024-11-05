‘Best dad in the world’ - Andre Ayew celebrates father Abedi Pele on 60th birthday

In a long post on Instagram, Andre described the former Olympique Marseille forward as the best dad in the world.

“Happy 60th Birthday to the World’s Best Dad! My siblings and I are honoured to call you our father. Your remarkable journey from Dome to becoming an iconic footballer and exceptional parent is a testament to your perseverance and dedication. You’re our role model, inspiring us to emulate your values: self-belief, respect, resilience, and unwavering LOYALTY,” Andre wrote.

“We’re grateful for the life you and Mum have given us, filled with love, lessons, and guidance. Your legacy will continue to shape our lives.

“We promise to make you proud, living up to your expectations. We love you more than words can express and will forever cherish you. May Allah bless you with many blessed years. Long live the KING OF KINGS, Maestro.”

The career of Abedi Pele​​

Abedi – who is the father of the Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan – had a successful football career that spanned over two decades.

Having begun his career at Real Tamale United (RTU) in Ghana, Abedi’s talent took him to Qatari side Al Sadd, where he spent a year before joining FC Zurich.

The 60-year-old would later play for Olympique Marseille, Lille, Lyon, Torino, 1860 Munich and Al Ain before hanging his boots.

Abedi was a national treasure in the 1980s and 1990s and was part of the team that won the country’s last AFCON trophy in 1982.