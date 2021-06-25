‘Always great to learn from my senior captain’ – Andre Ayew hangs out with Stephen Appiah

Ayew recently hanged out with Appiah, with photos of the pair having a good time going viral on social media.
Black Stars captain Andre Ayew says he relishes learning from his legendary compatriot Stephen Appiah.
The former Juventus midfielder captained Ghana for the first time in an international friendly against Slovenia on May 17, 2002, at the age of just 21.
He went on to lead the team for the next decade, becoming the first-ever skipper to lead Ghana to the FIFA World Cup in 2006.
The 40-year-old enjoyed a fulfilling international career, which saw him play 67 times for the Black Stars, scoring 14 goals.
Meanwhile, Ayew succeeded Asamoah Gyan as Ghana captain ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), a position he has retained to date.
Having hanged out with his senior compatriot, the former Swansea City winger said it’s always great to learn from Appiah.
“Always great to see you and learn more from you my senior capito,” Ayew wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a photo with the ex-Juventus midfielder.
Ayew played a key role as Ghana secured qualification to next year’s AFCON. The Black Stars captain is, however, currently without a club after parting ways with Swansea City earlier this month.
