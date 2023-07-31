‘I demand a lot’ – Andre Onana explains furious rant at Harry Maguire

Onana was captured on camera screaming at Maguire during the Reds’ 3-2 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in a pre-season friendly on Monday.

The defender had misplaced a pass which led to a Dortmund chance, after which Onana produced a save to deny the German side.

“I try to talk to them a lot because I know he's a good player, he is one of the captains of the team," Onana told MUTV.

“That’s big and he is good with the ball, so I would demand [from] him a lot and he’s a good, great guy. I have a good relationship with him. I have to be and he has to be ready and I spoke with him because when I'm in the goal, I demand to everyone a lot.”

He added: “I will start with myself because I think we are in this together and mistakes will come," he added. "We don't have to be afraid to make mistakes because this is part of life and we learn from the mistakes.

“So we have to be very critical with ourselves. And if we want to win prizes, we have to demand a lot. And for me, it's a big honour to be here and I'm very happy to work with these guys, Harry is a top guy and a fantastic player. We will move on.”

