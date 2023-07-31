ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘I demand a lot’ – Andre Onana explains furious rant at Harry Maguire

Emmanuel Ayamga

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has explained himself in the wake of his furious rant at Harry Maguire.

Andre Onana explains furious rant at Harry Maguire
Andre Onana explains furious rant at Harry Maguire

According to him, he has a good relationship with the England international and demands a lot from himself and every other teammate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Onana was captured on camera screaming at Maguire during the Reds’ 3-2 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in a pre-season friendly on Monday.

The defender had misplaced a pass which led to a Dortmund chance, after which Onana produced a save to deny the German side.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I try to talk to them a lot because I know he's a good player, he is one of the captains of the team," Onana told MUTV.

“That’s big and he is good with the ball, so I would demand [from] him a lot and he’s a good, great guy. I have a good relationship with him. I have to be and he has to be ready and I spoke with him because when I'm in the goal, I demand to everyone a lot.”

He added: “I will start with myself because I think we are in this together and mistakes will come," he added. "We don't have to be afraid to make mistakes because this is part of life and we learn from the mistakes.

“So we have to be very critical with ourselves. And if we want to win prizes, we have to demand a lot. And for me, it's a big honour to be here and I'm very happy to work with these guys, Harry is a top guy and a fantastic player. We will move on.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Onana joined Manchester United from Inter Milan in a deal worth €51 million this summer.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Andre Onana explains furious rant at Harry Maguire

    ‘I demand a lot’ – Andre Onana explains furious rant at Harry Maguire

  • CK Akonnor: I never received $100,000 after my dismissal

    CK Akonnor: I never received $100,000 after my dismissal

  • Hearts of Oak appoint Mercy Tagoe as head coach of women’s team

    Hearts of Oak appoint Mercy Tagoe as head coach of women’s team

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jordan Ayew’s son compared with Messi after showing off dribbling skills (Video)

‘He’s the next Messi’ – Jordan Ayew’s son shows off his dribbling skills (Video)

Larry Appiah: Stephen Appiah’s eldest son graduates from University of Birmingham

Larry Appiah: Stephen Appiah’s eldest son graduates from University of Birmingham

Daniel Amartey: Why I bought car for my childhood coach in Ghana

Daniel Amartey: Why I bought car for my childhood coach in Ghana

Watch: Andre Ayew and friends surprise Mubarak Wakaso on his birthday

Watch: Andre Ayew and friends surprise Mubarak Wakaso on his birthday