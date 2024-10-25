ADVERTISEMENT
Arsenal Legend Ian Wright wants Mikel Arteta to bench Thomas Partey against Liverpool

Mandela Anuvabe

Arsenal legend Ian Wright wants the Gunners coach Mikel Arteta to bench Thomas Partey for Sunday’s English Premier League clash against Liverpool.

The former England International has urged Arteta to replace Partey with 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri in midfield.

The ex-Arsenal forward believes the teenager will provide more creativity when paired with Declan Rice and Mikel Merino as the three midfielders in Arteta’s system.

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast Ian Wright referred to Arsenal’s lack of creativity in midfield in their 2-0 loss to Bournemouth last weekend.

“When I saw Merino, Partey, and Rice, I was thinking Nwaneri, the youngster.

“Against Bournemouth, you need someone who can do something and create something, because that’s what was majorly missing. We needed someone to beat someone with the ball. I would have taken a chance on him [Ethen Nwaneri].

“I would have had Merino, Rice, and Nwaneri playing in there, to have something different,” he said.

Likewise, former Premier League midfielder Jamie O'Hara believes the teenager should be given the chance to start against Liverpool in place of the injured Martin Odegaard.

"I'd give young Ethan Nwaneri a start,” he told Grosvenor Sport.

Partey was impressive in Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

The 31-year-old made two clearances, one interception, four recoveries, and won two out of four tackles.

Arsenal take on Liverpool at home on Sunday, October 27, 2024.

Mikel Arteta’s side hope to bounce back from last week’s defeat to Bournemouth as they lock horns with Arne Slot’s red army.

