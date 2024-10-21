We want to win every game - Fit-again Thomas Partey focuses on Champions League

Late second-half goals from Ryan Christie and Justin Kluivert saw Mikel Arteta’s side handed a blow in the title race following William Saliba’s early sending-off.

Partey, who missed Ghana’s 2025 AFCON qualifying double-header against Sudan, played the full throttle for Arsenal but was powerless in stopping Bournemouth from claiming all three points.

Partey aims to return to winning ways with Arsenal

Speaking in the aftermath of the game, the midfielder bemoaned Saliba’s red card but quickly turned his attention to Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League game against Shakhtar Donetsk.

“We have a very good squad and we know every time we stay with 11 men on the pitch we are going to dominate the game and we are always thinking of winning,” Partey said, as quoted by Metro UK.

“‘We want to win every game but sometimes as I said, things do happen on the pitch that you cannot control.”

He added: “But at the moment we have to learn from the mistakes, we have to try and stay with 11 men on the pitch.

“We are good when we have 11 on the pitch, we are also good with 10 men, but we cannot stay every game with 10 men so we have to continue working hard and try to stay 11 men on the pitch.”