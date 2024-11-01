ADVERTISEMENT
Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Koko and milk: Thomas Partey reveals favourite food before matches (VIDEO

Mandela Anuvabe

Ghana international Thomas Partey has finally revealed his favourite meal before every match day.

Partey said porridge and coconut milk are his go-to food before he steps on the pitch every time.

The 31-year-old disclosed this when he was quizzed by Arsenal’s media team before they clashed with Liverpool last Sunday.

In the video shared by the club on social media, the midfielder answered: “Coconut milk and porridge,” when asked what his go-to meal before a match day was.

The Arsenal midfielder has had an impressive game run in his natural midfield role and occasionally as a right-back.

And it seems the Ashaiman boy needs to continue his pre-match food ritual because some Arsenal fans who reacted to the video were amused by his choice.

Other Arsenal players also revealed what their favourite food before a game was.

Mikel Merino, who scored his first Gunners goal in the draw with Liverpool, said he always settles for spaghetti and tomato.

Italy international Jorginho chose pasta, the same as Oleksandr Zinchenko but with a twist, “cajun pasta with chicken.”

The Gunners drew 2-2 with Liverpool in a highly-contested battle last Sunday. Mikel Arteta’s side were in the lead twice but Arne Slot’s men managed to equalize both times.

Thomas Partey battling with Luis Diaz
Thomas Partey battling with Luis Diaz Pulse Ghana

Partey was used as a right-back and performed fairly well against Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo.

This weekend, Arsenal will play against Newcastle in tomorrow’s English Premier League early kick-off fixture.

Then, they will travel to Italy to face Inter Milan on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League before taking on Chelsea at the Stanford Bridge on Sunday, October 10, 2024.

Arsenal are third with 18 points on the league log, behind Liverpool and league leaders Manchester City.

