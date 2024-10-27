Thomas Partey excels in new role as Arsenal draw to Liverpool

The Black Stars midfielder gave Luiz Diaz a tough time before he was hooked in the 63rd minute for Cody Gakpo. In the over 27 minutes the Dutch player was on, the Ghanaian had him on lock as he lost possession seven times.

Overall, Partey won five tackles, made five clearances, blocked one shot, and made one interception.

Pulse Ghana

The 31-year-old won four of the five aerial duels he contested and nine out of 16 ground duels.

He had 79 touches of the ball and completed 39 out of the 45 passes he attempted, a success rate of 87 percent.

Partey was filling in for Ben White, who played in central defense instead of the suspended William Saliba.

Entertaining clash ends in draw

Arsenal took the lead barely 10 minutes into the game when Bukayo Saka rounded Andrew Robertson and fired a superb strike to open the scoring in the ninth minute.

Arne Slot’s Red Army responded exactly nine minutes later from a corner kick headed home by Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk.

It was pure end-to-end stuff as tension rose and anticipation piqued for the VAR decision in the 43rd minute when Mikel Merino’s first goal as an Arsenal player was being reviewed.

The goal was eventually given and the home side went into the break with a one-goal lead.

They thought they had won with about 10 minutes to go before Mohammed Salah spoilt the early party finishing off a Darwin Nunez assist in the 81st minute.

