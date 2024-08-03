‘I plead for him’ – Asamoah Gyan begs Fadda Dickson to forgive Funny Face

Funny Face used to be on good terms with Fadda Dickson, who is the Managing Director of the Despite Media Group.

However, the comic actor launched a tirade at some of his old acquaintances during his bitter separation from his baby mama some years ago.

Gyan apologises to Fadda Dickson on behalf of Funny Face

He hurled insults at Fadda Dickson in the process and has since not appeared on any of the media platforms owned by the Despite Media Group.

While Fadda Dickson has never publicly spoken about the incident, it is believed that he has distanced himself from Funny Face.

Gyan, who has been very close to Funny Face in recent months, promised to bring Funny Face to apologise to Fadda Dickson in person if he gives them the opportunity to make amends.

"I would like to extend my regards to Fadda Dickson and the entire Despite Media Group. There's a saying that if your child defecates on your lap, you don't cut it off, but clean it,” Gyan pleaded.

“I want to apologize to Fadda Dickson on behalf of my brother [Funny Face] for their past disagreements. If you consider the situation, it wasn't his fault. I plead that you allow my brother to come back and resolve the issues.”