Asamoah Gyan backs All Regional Games to revive grassroots sports in Ghana

“I am happy to endorse the All Regional Games coming soon to every region as a crucial platform for reviving grassroots sports in Ghana!” Gyan write.

“I hope the events not only showcase local talent but also improve national cohesion and healthy competition. Let’s raise champions together!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Gyan recently took a bold step into politics when he was announced as part of the governing NPP’s campaign team ahead of the 2024 elections.

The 38-year-old will chair the party’s sub-committee on Youth and Sports under Vice President Dr. Bawumia, who is the flagbearer of the NPP.

The former Ghana international noted that his willingness to put his 20 years of experience in football to use is what led him to accept a role on Dr. Bawumia’s campaign team.

According to him, he could not just sit at home and keep all that experience when it would be better to use it to impact on the next generation.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Gyan said this during an interview with Joy News at the inauguration of the ruling NPP's Campaign Team for the 2024 general elections at the Alisa Hotel.

"At the end of the day, the work shows. Sometimes, you go to the enemy's territory and you come out with applause,” he said.

“I have confidence in myself and I know what I can do to help. I am here to help because of my 20 years of experience. I can't just sit at home and keep it. I have to share with the new generation to benefit from it.