During a discussion with Afia Schwarzenegger on TikTok, Shatta Wale revealed that Fadda Dickson had also appealed to Medikal for patience in handling the situation.
Shatta Wale calls out Fadda Dickson over United Showbiz vs Medikal brouhaha
In the wake of a heated interview on United Showbiz that sparked a public clash involving MzGee and Medikal, Shatta Wale disclosed that Fadda Dickson, Managing Director of Despite Media Group, issued an apology to Medikal.
MzGee, the presenter of UTV's United Showbiz, faced criticism for delving into Medikal's private life with Fella Makafui, which overshadowed his successful O2 Indigo concert in London.
Both Shatta Wale and Afia Schwarzenegger, who are close friends of Medikal, publicly criticized MzGee and launched a social media campaign against her.
Additionally, Shatta Wale condemned MzGee harshly and implicated her employers, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite and Fadda Dickson, in the controversy.
Nevertheless, Shatta Wale pointed out that Fadda Dickson made an effort to mend fences with Medikal by expressing regret over the incident, despite MzGee's apparent indifference.
“Fadda Dickson contacted Medikal to apologize but didn't allow MzGee to apologize publicly. MzGee has yet to apologize. That's what they do and the public doesn't see it. After what MzGee did, she should have made a public apology, but instead, Fadda Dickson handled it quietly, asking Medikal to be patient with the situation. Why should he be patient?" Shatta expressed his frustration.
Afia Schwarzenegger also shared her views, criticizing the pattern of media leaders apologizing privately for public disputes while the individuals involved remain defiant.
“Meanwhile, MzGee is still outspoken on Instagram. They tell you things privately and when you respond, their bosses call and apologize behind the scenes. It’s a common tactic among all media houses,” she added.
