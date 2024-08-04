‘He’ll honour promises to the youth’ – Asamoah Gyan campaigns for Bawumia (VIDEO)

The NPP and its flagbearer embarked on a health walk in the region, which was attended by thousands of supporters of the party.

Gyan calls on youth to vote for Dr. Bawumia

Having mounted the podium to address the attendees, Gyan used the opportunity to highlight some of Dr. Bawumia’s plans for the youth, insisting he trusts the Vice President to honour his promises when elected as president.

“I’ll keep my message very short. I stand for the youth. I was speaking to the Vice President this morning and I asked him what he has for the youth,” Gyan said.

“It was a one-on-one meeting but I have to come out and say it. He told me his focus is mainly on the youth. So I told him to help the youth for me so that everything would fall into place.

“He has honoured me personally by allowing me to chair his manifesto committee on youth and sports. If he has done that for me, I’m very sure he’ll honour his promises to the youth. So I leave 7th December in your hands.”

Earlier this year, Gyan took a bold step into politics when he was announced as part of the governing NPP’s campaign team ahead of the 2024 elections.