‘He’ll honour promises to the youth’ – Asamoah Gyan campaigns for Bawumia (VIDEO)

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan was in the company of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to campaign for the latter’s presidential bid.

Gyan hit the campaign trail with Dr. Bawumia and other members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Akropong in the Eastern Region on Saturday.

The NPP and its flagbearer embarked on a health walk in the region, which was attended by thousands of supporters of the party.

Having mounted the podium to address the attendees, Gyan used the opportunity to highlight some of Dr. Bawumia’s plans for the youth, insisting he trusts the Vice President to honour his promises when elected as president.

“I’ll keep my message very short. I stand for the youth. I was speaking to the Vice President this morning and I asked him what he has for the youth,” Gyan said.

“It was a one-on-one meeting but I have to come out and say it. He told me his focus is mainly on the youth. So I told him to help the youth for me so that everything would fall into place.

“He has honoured me personally by allowing me to chair his manifesto committee on youth and sports. If he has done that for me, I’m very sure he’ll honour his promises to the youth. So I leave 7th December in your hands.”

Earlier this year, Gyan took a bold step into politics when he was announced as part of the governing NPP’s campaign team ahead of the 2024 elections.

In February, the former Sunderland striker was named as chair of the party’s sub-committee on Youth and Sports under Vice President Dr. Bawumia, who is the flagbearer of the NPP.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

