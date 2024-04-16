Asamoah Gyan: It will be an honour to be Bawumia’s running mate

“The whole Member of Parliament issue began a very long time ago, and people kept on pushing it for about a decade now,” Gyan told Onua TV.

“Even in my playing days, these offers were always brought up to the table. Even my dad was aware of it. Now I’m not playing and I’m back home and if I want to do it, of course I can do it.

“Running mate for Bawumia? I haven’t heard any of that, you’re the one saying it. I know nothing of the sort. Is that where you guys are taking me now? But it would be an honour. Everybody wants to be honoured. Who would reject the position of Vice Presidency?”

Gyan took a bold step into politics when he was announced as part of the governing NPP’s campaign team ahead of the 2024 elections.

In February, the former Sunderland striker was named as chair of the party’s sub-committee on Youth and Sports under Vice President Dr. Bawumia, who is the flagbearer of the NPP.

Meanwhile, Gyan recently revealed that he’d have become a lawyer or musician if he didn’t end up as a footballer.

The retired footballer has gone on to accomplish the latter, having released some hit songs with his now-missing friend Castro in the early 2010s.

However, he believes he could’ve been a great lawyer too, explaining that he’s very good at winning arguments.

Speaking to 3FM, Ghana’s all-time top scorer was asked which profession he’d have ventured into if he hadn’t become a footballer.

Gyan answered: “A musician or a lawyer, because you never win against me when it comes to arguments. You never win. I always find a way to win.”

Asked if he would consider going to law school, Gyan added: “Maybe. Never say never. Now we’re focusing on the All Regional Games and we want to change the sports fraternity, we want the other generation to benefit from it.”

