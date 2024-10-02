VIDEO: Asamoah Gyan celebrates Funny Face with special cake on his birthday

However, the comic actor has been receiving great support from Gyan and his senior brother Baffour, who have recently been spotted hanging out with them.

As Funny Face marked his 43rd birthday on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, the former Black Stars captain gifted him a special cake.

Asamoah Gyan gives Funny Face birthday cake

In a video that was shared on Instagram, Baffour was captured presenting the cake to Funny Face on behalf of his brother.

The said post was accompanied by the caption: “Somebody help me wish the man on a mission Funny Face, a very big happy birthday. We really fought a good fight behind the scenes and here we are now.

“Thanks to my lovely brother Baffour Gyan who also fought well to make this happen. Lastly to my brother from another mother Emmanuel Adebayor for accepting to be there for our brother. Happy Birthday again my brother @therealfunnyface. Enjoy your day to the fullest.”

This comes after Gyan earlier pleaded with Fadda Dickson to forgive Funny Face and let bygones be bygones.

Funny Face Pulse Ghana

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM in August, Gyan conceded that Funny Face may have overstepped his bounds with some of his utterances but apologised on his behalf.

Funny Face used to be on good terms with Fadda Dickson, who is the Managing Director of the Despite Media Group.

However, the comic actor hurled insults at Fadda Dickson and has since not appeared on any of the media platforms owned by the Despite Media Group.

"I would like to extend my regards to Fadda Dickson and the entire Despite Media Group. There's a saying that if your child defecates on your lap, you don't cut it off, but clean it,” Gyan pleaded.

“I want to apologize to Fadda Dickson on behalf of my brother [Funny Face] for their past disagreements. If you consider the situation, it wasn't his fault. I plead that you allow my brother to come back and resolve the issues.”