Asamoah Gyan in the company of his manager Samuel Anim Addo stormed the streets of Weija-Gbawe constituency in Accra and donated several items such as rubbing alcohol, sanitizers, soaps, tissue papers, bins and veronica bowls.

The items were received by Hon. Tina Mensah the Deputy Minister of Health and MP for Weija-Gbawe.

Asamoah Gyan had earlier urged Ghanaian celebrities to join the fight against the spread of Coronavirus by giving back has led the way with his donation

Gyan through a post on social media said,“ As an icon, people look up to me. I urge all celebrities, all those who are fortunate, let’s give back to the community because this is the time that people need up. People need our support,”

“Let’s do this to help the government because the government cannot do this alone. We can’t depend on the government, these are our lives. We have to protect one another; we have to stick together.”

“Let’s take precaution, stay at home, use your hand sanitizers, let’s do everything possible to protect ourselves,”.

Africa’s highest top scorer in the FIFA World Cup has promised to donate more to hospitals in the coming days.