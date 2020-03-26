Kevin Prince Boateng has taken the Stay At Home Challenge to a different level as he answered questions which were posed to him by his wife Malissa , while having his son Maddox besides him at the comfort of his home.

Kevin-Prince Boateng who plies his trade for Besiktas in the Turkish Super Ligue is in self-isolation with his family.

Besiktas asked their players to enter self-isolation after their head coach Faith Theim tested positive for Coronavirus before the league was halted.

Turkey is one of the few European leagues which wasn’t suspended after Coronavirus was declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO) early this month.

Some players like Kevin-Prince Boateng, Mikel Obi expressed their dissatisfaction over failure to suspend the league and the Nigerian as a result of that parted ways his side in a bizarre fashion.