Black Stars midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh to miss rest of season due to injury

Evans Annang

Ghanaian and Freiburg midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh has been ruled for the remaining part of the 2023-2024 season after an injury setback.

Freiburg coach Christian Streich confirmed that Kyereh's recovery has not progressed as expected, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

Despite undergoing surgery and starting his rehabilitation earlier in the year, Kyereh has yet to resume training with his teammates.

His absence from first-team training indicates that he will continue progressing in his recovery until he is fully fit to return to action.

Kyereh, who joined Freiburg from FC St. Pauli for 4.5 million in the summer of 2022, has been limited to only 18 competitive games.

The injury also prevented Kyereh from participating in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, and with no confirmed return date, the Black Stars will continue to be without his services.

Kyereh's absence is a significant setback for Freiburg's attacking options, as he was a key player for the team before his injury.

Evans Annang

