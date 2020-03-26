Eben Hagan scored the opener after had been put through by Kofi Owusu.

Kofi Debrah registered four of the goals with, Eben Hagan scored thrice and Kwabena Boateng scored one.

READ MORE: Barcelona goalie Marc Andre Ter Stegen hails KP Boateng as best singer

Kofi Debrah who led the onslaught against the Liberians doubled Goldfields lead in .the 21st minute when he finished off Eben Hagan-Camara Dini move before Debrah recorded a brace in the 24th minute to make the scoreline 3-0 in favour of the hosts.

Kwabena Boateng who had assisted the third goal again set off Kofi Debrah to score the fourth goal in the 28th minute.

Boateng who had been involved in the goals recorded his name on the score sheet when he connected home a pass from Eben Hagan, before Hagan scored the sixth goal of the game in the 42nd minute.

Anchors in the second half brought on Frank Taylor and the change yielded results when he scored the consolation goal for the Liberians in the 54th minute.

The visitors after pulling one back threatened the goal area of the Miners, but goalkeeper Nanabenyin Crentsil stood their way to prevent them from getting another goal.

Goldfields who showed they were not going let off their guard in the second half scored the 7th goal through Kofi Debrah after Tony Arhinful raced into the Anchors goal area and located three-goal hero to register his fourth in the afternoon.

Eben Hagan put the icing on the cake in the 86th minute, after Arhinful and Boateng combined to put him through.

Nanabenyin Crentsil, Tony Arhinful, Sammy Adjei, Afo Dodoo, Stephen Baidoo, Kofi Owusu, Adjetey Lee, Eben Hagan, Kamara Dini/Atta Kofi, Kwabena Boateng, Kofi Debrah/Nana Frimpong.

In 1971 Great Olympics mesmerised their opponents Mpiansa Mpianatra Miaraka (MMM) from Malagasy by 7-0 to set a Ghanaian record in the Africa Clubs Champions Cup.

However, AshGold equalled that feat after thrashing Anchors of Liberia 8-1 in the Africa inter-club competition and Asante Kotoko would also thrash Sony Ela Nguema of Equatorial Guinea 7-0 in 2013 in the CAF Champions League.

Exactly 25 years today, which was 26th March 1995 Goldfields now Ashanti Gold went on a rampage as they hammered their Liberian counterparts 8-1 at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium to set a new Ghanaian record in continental club football as the team to score most goals against their opponent.

Eben Hagan scored the opener after had been put through by Kofi Owusu

Kofi Debrah registered four of the goals with, Eben Hagan scored thrice and Kwabena Boateng scored one.

Kofi Debrah who led the onslaught against the Liberians doubled Goldfields lead in the 21st minute when he finished off Eben Hagan-Camara Dini move before Debrah recorded a brace in the 24th minute to make the scoreline 3-0 in favour of the hosts.

Kwabena Boateng who had assisted the third goal again set off Kofi Debrah to score the fourth goal in the 28th minute.

Boateng who had been involved in the goals recorded his name on the score sheet when he connected home a pass from Eben Hagan, before Hagan scored the sixth goal of the game in the 42nd minute.

Anchors in the second half brought on Frank Taylor and the change yielded results when he scored the consolation goal for the Liberians in the 54th minute.

The visitors after pulling one back threatened the goal area of the Miners, but goalkeeper Nanabenyin Crentsil stood their way to prevent them from getting another goal.

Goldfields who showed they were not going let off their guard in the second half scored the 7th goal through Kofi Debrah after Tony Arhinful raced into the Anchors goal area and located three-goal hero to register his fourth in the afternoon.

Eben Hagan put the icing on the cake in the 86th minute, after Arhinful and Boateng combined to put him through.

Nanabenyin Crentsil, Tony Arhinful, Sammy Adjei, Afo Dodoo, Stephen Baidoo, Kofi Owusu, Adjetey Lee, Eben Hagan, Kamara Dini/Atta Kofi, Kwabena Boateng, Kofi Debrah/Nana Frimpong.

It Would be recalled that in 1971 Great Olympics mesmerised their opponents Mpiansa Mpianatra Miaraka (MMM) from Malagasy by 7-0 to set a Ghanaian record in the Africa Clubs Champions Cup.

However, AshGold equalled that feat after thrashing Anchors of Liberia 8-1 in the Africa inter-club competition in 1995 which is exactly 25 years today and Asante Kotoko would also thrash Sony Ela Nguema of Equatorial Guinea 7-0 in 2013 in the CAF Champions League to follow suit.