According to Gyan, he does everything that is required in training and gives off his best during games.

The 34-year-old was recently branded as a lazy player by former Zambia and Ivory Coast coach Herve Renard.

The Frenchman is familiar with Gyan, having worked as the Ghana’s physical coach during the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations.

Gyan believes he's not lazy and gives his all during games

But discussing Gyan’s prospects with TV3’s Juliet Bawuah, Renard said the striker was always lazy in training when they worked together.

According to the 51-year-old, Gyan could have had a better football career if he eschewed his laziness.

“He was a very good goalscorer, fantastic player, amazing player. But I have something to tell him. He was supposed to have a better career, but he was lazy,” he remarked.

Gyan has, however, rejected the two-time AFCON winner’s claims, insisting he gives everything when he’s on the pitch.

“I am not lazy. I put in 70 per cent hard work and practise the basics needed at training. And, then, I give everything I have in games,” the striker said, as quoted by Footy-Ghana.

“I work hard in games; the final output is what matters, and not during training. Consistency is what matters.”

Gyan is Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals and has been one of the country’s best players in the last decade and half.

Meanwhile, Renard is currently the coach of the Saudi Arabia national team.