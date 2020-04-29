29th April every year is celebrated all over the world as International Dance Day and as today Wednesday 29th April 2020 marks another moment to remember the importance of dance in our everyday life, Sunderland chose to mark this day with one of the iconic goals Asamoah Gyan scored for their outfit.

Asamoah Gyan joined Sunderland in the summer of 2010 and left the following summer after a shocking move to Al Ain.

Despite his short spell in the Premier League Asamoah Gyan paid his dues to English football, scoring 10 goals in the Premier League to emerge as Sunderland’s top scorer in the 2010-2011 season.

The former Udinese striker in a game against Chelsea scored and climaxed it with a thrilling dance to throw the Black Cats into wild jubilation.

And Sunderland who have not forgotten the heroics of the ex-Ghana skipper at the Stadium of light chose to celebrate the International Dance Day with that celebration.

Asamoah Gyan is Africa’s all-time top scorer in the World Cup with six goals.

He surpassed Roger Milla’s tally of 5 goals in the 2014 FIFA World in Brazil.

It would be recalled that Roger Milla also combined effective goal scoring with wild dance and he is remembered for his iconic Milla Dance in 1990.