The former Sunderland and Al Ain forward said his focus currently is not help better the lives of people.

The 34-year-old is noted for undertaking numerous philanthropic works and recently constructed a road within the Weija-Gbawe constituency.

READ ALSO: “I give everything in games”: – Asamoah Gyan rejects “lazy player” tag

Asamoah Gyan monitoring Weija-Gbawe road project

His deeds have won the hearts of the constituents, with some even calling on him to become their Member of Parliament (MP).

While Gyan regards the calls as flattering, the striker says he doesn’t intend to venture into politics for now.

“I’m happy that people are grateful for what I have doneI said earlier that people want me to become their MP. The most important thing is that people are happy with what I have done,” he said on Adom FM.

READ ALSO: The journey of Asamoah Gyan, Ghana's football legend who inked his name in world history

“Talking about politics anything can happen, but for now politics is not on my mind. Sometimes the people choose you, people can choose you to lead them. When the roads were going on plus other projects, many people were urging me to lead them as their MP.

“Some people did not plan to do politics but at the end of the day they are doing politics which is a normal thing."

Gyan is currently Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals from 109 games for the Black Stars.