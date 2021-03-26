The Ghana Premier League giants officially announced the appointment of the Portuguese tactician on Friday, March 26, 2021.

Baretto will succeed Abdul Gazale as the club’s new head coach after the latter assumed the reins in February.

The 64-year-old becomes the fourth man to coach Kotoko this season after Maxwell Konadu was sacked and Johnson Smith also handled the team on an interim basis at some point.

Barreto coached Ghana’s national team from 2003 to 2004, before going on to manage Maritimo, Al Nassr FC and AEL Limassol, among other clubs.

He was also the man in charge when Ghana’s U-23 team, the Black Meteors, played at the 2004 Olympics Games.

The last team he handled was Lithuanian side Stumbras from 2016 to 2018, while he managed Ethiopia between 2014 and 2015.

Barreto will hope to improve Kotoko in the second round of the Ghana Premier League, with the club currently occupying fourth-place.

The Porcupine Warriors are also four points behind league leaders Karela United, although they have a game in hand.