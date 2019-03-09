The centre-back suffered an injury during the team’s Friday training ahead of the must win clash against the Sudanese side.

According to reports, the 22-year-old missed their final training session on Saturday and could face a late fitness test ahead of the much-anticipated encounter.

Ganiu is the third player to suffer injury after Emmanuel Gyamfi and Maxwell Baakoh.

He could be replaced in the starting line-up by Emmanuel Agyemang-Boadu if he fails a late fitness test.

Ganiu has featured eight times for Charles Akonnor’s side in the ongoing CAF Confederation Cup.

Meanwhile, news coming in from Kumasi indicate that the Porcupine Warriors could have Richard Senanu for the match after the midfielder trained with the team after his injury recovery.