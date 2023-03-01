‘Atsu was one in a generation, it’s impossible to get his replacement’ – Manager

"It will be very difficult to get someone like him, he is one in a generation,” he told the Graphic Sport in an interview.

"We have constructed an Atro Turf Pitch and we are naming it after him, there is also a memorial match to be staged in his honour.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo has described the late Atsu as a special gift from God to Ghana.

According to him, the former Black Stars winger’s death was a tragedy to the whole country and, therefore, extended his condolences to the family of the deceased.

The President said this when Atsu’s family met with him at the Jubilee House on Monday to discuss the funeral arrangements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Atsu was confirmed dead on Saturday, February 18, 2023, after his lifeless body was pulled out of the rubble in the wake of the earthquake in Turkey.

Pulse Ghana

This followed days of intense search following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria in mid-February.

Tributes have poured in from far and near, with many expressing their condolences to the footballer’s family and loved ones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Atsu’s mortal remains arrived in Ghana on February 19, with a short ceremony held at the VIP lounge of the Kotoka International Airport to welcome the body.