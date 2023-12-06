ADVERTISEMENT
Friends and family I trusted collapsed my aluminium business – Augustine Arhinful

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Ghana international Augustine Arhinful has opened up on how some close people he trusted ran down his aluminium business.

According to him, even his lawyer who was supposed to help him keep his investments badly let him down, leading to the collapse of his business.

Arhinful was discussing the growing trend of Ghanaian footballers going broke after their retirement from the game.

He explained that people in the lives of these players, including their friends and family, often end up disappointing them when trusted with businesses.

EX-Ghana forward Augustine Arhinful Pulse Ghana
“I used to be one of the key distributors for Ghana when it comes to Unilever and Nestle. In the whole Ghana we were just about 10 or 9 major distributors,” Arhinful told Onua FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“If I tell you the volumes of money that went in but today the business is no more because the people that I entrusted the money to them including my lawyer who is supposed to help us, did their own personal thing to the extent that the business collapsed. A whole aluminium factory that I had with a partner collapsed.

"A lot of people in these players’ lives do not help. Some of us have gone through this phase of life. People you felt are your brothers, family members, disappoint and disappoint greatly, and sometimes you don’t want to help anybody again.”

The former Borussia Dortmund forward further advised young footballers to prioritise investments and save for the future.

"I will advise [the current footballers] that if you are not sure, get a fixed deposit or treasury bill or bond or property and save your money, and when you retire, you find a business to invest in. Because I have gone through it before," Arhinful added.

Arhinful made 19 appearances for the Black Stars between 1995 and 2000.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

