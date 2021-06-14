RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Austria's Arnautovic apologises for insulting Macedonian Alioski

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Arnautovic (L) spoke to Alioski (R) after the game

Austria forward Marko Arnautovic on Monday apologised for insulting North Macedonian players after scoring in their Euro 2020 match.

Recommended articles

Arnautovic, who netted Austria's third goal in a 3-1 win in Bucharest on Sunday, angrily celebrated and had to be silenced by teammate David Alaba.

Media reports have claimed he insulted Leeds United's Ezgjan Alioski, referring to the defender's Albanian heritage.

"There were some heated words yesterday in the emotions of the game for which I would like to APOLOGIZE -- especially to my friends from North Macedonia and Albania," former Stoke and West Ham United player Arnautovic said in a statement posted on social media.

"I would like to say one thing very clearly: I AM NOT A RACIST! I have friends in almost every country and I stand for diversity.

"Everyone who knows me is aware of that."

Alioski has not commented on the incident.

"I'm sorry, I'm sorry, I'm sorry," Arnautovic said, quoted by Austrian news agency APA.

"Let's forget about it, it's not part of football."

