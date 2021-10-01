Azumah Nelson’s son quits boxing over lack of interest

However, he struggled to juggle boxing and schooling and has now decided to quit the sport after graduating from the University of Ghana.

Pulse Ghana

Speaking to the Graphic Sport, Azumah Nelson said his son has made a decision to chart a different path away from the ring.

“Dalvin is not interested in boxing, he just finished his national service and it appears he is looking forward to further his education and do something not related to boxing,” he said.

“You know, he doesn’t see the need to box, he has no motivation, he does not hustle for anything, unlike me who came from a poor background and wanted to come out of poverty at all cost.”

The former WBC featherweight and WBC super-featherweight champion, however, noted that he’s ready to support his son in whatever he decides to do next.

Pulse Ghana

“For me, I will support whatever he does, and I’m fully behind all his decisions. In case he changes his mind too I will be glad to train him,” he added.

Azumah Nelson is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers to have ever emerged from Africa, having swept a number of titles during his career.