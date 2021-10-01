RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Azumah Nelson’s son quits boxing over lack of interest

Emmanuel Ayamga

Dalvin Azumah Nelson Junior, the son of boxing legend Azumah Nelson, has quit the sport over a lack of interest.

Four years ago, Junior began his boxing career at amateur level and even started training under Lartekwei Lartey last year.

However, he struggled to juggle boxing and schooling and has now decided to quit the sport after graduating from the University of Ghana.

Speaking to the Graphic Sport, Azumah Nelson said his son has made a decision to chart a different path away from the ring.

“Dalvin is not interested in boxing, he just finished his national service and it appears he is looking forward to further his education and do something not related to boxing,” he said.

“You know, he doesn’t see the need to box, he has no motivation, he does not hustle for anything, unlike me who came from a poor background and wanted to come out of poverty at all cost.”

The former WBC featherweight and WBC super-featherweight champion, however, noted that he’s ready to support his son in whatever he decides to do next.

“For me, I will support whatever he does, and I’m fully behind all his decisions. In case he changes his mind too I will be glad to train him,” he added.

Azumah Nelson is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers to have ever emerged from Africa, having swept a number of titles during his career.

The 63-year-old fought a total of 47 bouts, winning a staggering 39 times, drawing twice and losing just six.

