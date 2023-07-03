Baba Rahman terminates contract with Chelsea; set to join PAOK in Greece

In a post of social media, Romano said the former Reading player will sign a 2-year contract with the Greece top flight club.

“It’s now over for Abdul Rahman Baba at Chelsea. Contract set to be terminated on mutual agreement and he’s joining Greek side PAOK. #CFC PAOK will sign Baba as free agent on two year deal until 2025”.

Rahman joined Chelsea in 2015 but has never quite managed to capture a place in the first team, having been farmed out on loan in previous seasons.

His last club Reading were relegated from the English Championship in the 2022-2023 season.

Reading's relegation means they will be playing in the third tier for the first time in 21 years. That last time they were in the division - which was then called Division Two - was in 2001/02.

Reading were handed an immediate six-point deduction for violating agreed budget restrictions after a previous breach of the EFL's profitability and sustainability rules.

The sanction relates to the club's failure to meet the terms of a business plan agreed following a breach of the profit and sustainability limits in 2021.

