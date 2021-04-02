Banned 'blasphemer' Buffon misses Juve's Easter parade

Sometimes it drifts forgotten to the back burner. At other times it is made a priority, such as in 2010 when Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Giancarlo Abete, a former Christian Democracy MP, encouraged referees to send players off for blasphemy.

Red cards are a rarity but it did happen in 1992 to Serie B player Marco Pacione, who was given his marching orders just a few minutes into a match for swearing after being fouled.

Usually, the sanction comes after the fact, on the basis of audio and video recordings, as was the case for Buffon.

His defence that when he swore, he did not use the word "Dio" but "zio" (uncle in Italian), was not enough this time for him to escape the ban.

"The problem is if you get caught on the microphone you get sanctioned, but if you don't, you aren't," said d'Ottavi "It's not nice to swear on TV, but it doesn't strike me as being nearly as serious as an act of violence or aggression towards the referee."

This Italian 'singularity' is, however, not yet as strict as in the neighbouring championship of the Vatican, where blasphemy is more heavily sanctioned.

A few years ago, according to the daily paper La Repubblica, a player was suspended for an entire season after "losing his head on an refereeing decision".

History does not relate whether the late Pope John Paul II, a goalkeeper in his youth in Poland and later a 27-year resident of Vatican City, ever fell foul of the rules.