The Ghanaian international was sent off in the 55th minute for a nasty tackle on Brazilian midfielder Allano but they held on to claim a point in the game.

Bursaspor were the better side in the early exchanges of the match and deservedly shot into the lead on the 30th minute mark Yusuf Erdogan's close range finish.

However, the hosts improved in the second half and grabbed the equalizer through Cristian Sapunaru but both sides failed to add to their tally as the match ended in a 1-1.

Asamoah Gyan missed the action for Kayserispor due to injury.

Mensah has been a key player for Hikmet Karaman's side this term, scoring 2 goals in 18 games.