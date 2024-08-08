Black Princesses finally paid their outstanding bonuses

The Black Princesses had not been paid their bonuses since qualifying for the 2024 U20 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Yusif Basigi’s side played three home and away matches in qualifying for the tournament for the seventh consecutive time.

Sports Ministry settles bonuses owed Black Princesses

Despite the team’s heroics, they were not paid their outstanding bonuses, with public pressure mounting on the Sports Ministry to do the needful.

In May, the Sports Ministry moved to pay the Black Princesses their bonuses for winning the 2023 African Games on home soil.

Each player received the cedi equivalent of $3,000, which was the reward set by the government of Ghana for all gold medallists at the African Games.

However, the Sports Ministry has now also settled the arrears owed the team for qualifying for the U20 Women’s World Cup after each player was given $4,500.

Meanwhile, the Black Princesses are currently camping in Cape Coast in preparation for the World Cup to be staged in Colombia.

Basigi’s side faces the daunting task of reaching the knockout stages after being paired with Japan, New Zealand and Austria in Group E.