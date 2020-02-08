Black Queens goalkeeper, Dumahasi Fafali, has fulfilled her marriage promise today , February 8, 2020.

The Police Ladies safest pair of hands got married to her long time boyfriend, Kingsley Blankson.

The ceremony took place at the Park and Gardens in the Volta Region capital Ho.

They have been in courtship for a long time with many promises without any failure.

Dumehasi plays for the National Women's League team Police Ladies and enlisted in the Ghana Police Service.

In January, she gained promotion as a Corporal in the service.

She was a member of the Black Queens squad that played in the 2018 Africa Women's Championship.