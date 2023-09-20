Black Queens kickstart 2024 WAFCON qualifiers with 7-0 victory over Rwanda

A brace Evelyn Badu was added to by goals from Doris Boaduwaa, Priscilla Adubea and a double from Achiaa Anastasia as Nora Hauptle’s side run riots.

Ghana drew first blood early in the game, with Boaduwaa headed home from a cross. Badu made it 2-0 a few minutes later before Adubea added a third to close the half.

The Black Queens continued to dominate and soon added a fourth following a brilliant strike by Alice Kusi.

Badu scored her second goal of the afternoon to make it 5-0, with Anastasia scoring a double late on to wrap up an emphatic 7-0 victory on the road.

The result puts Ghana in a great position to advance to the next stage of the 2024 WAFCON qualifiers ahead of the second leg in Accra.

Should the Black Queens get the job done at home, they will face the winner of the other tie between The Gambia and Namibia in the next round of qualifiers.

